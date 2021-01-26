Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.98. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28. The firm has a market cap of C$916.42 million and a P/E ratio of -61.58.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.85 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

