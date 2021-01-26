Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Shares Up 1.1%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LWSCF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

