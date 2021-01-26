Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $2,694,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sientra by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sientra by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sientra by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $248.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

