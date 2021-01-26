Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock valued at $168,692. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BSRR. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

