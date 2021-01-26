SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $144.11. 411,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $149.85.

