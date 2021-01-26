SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $17,021,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.36. 13,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

