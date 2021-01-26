SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $967,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $353.70. The stock had a trading volume of 117,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

