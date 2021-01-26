SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

