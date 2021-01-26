SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. 228,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

