Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $164.12 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

