Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading 9.5% Higher

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.07. 2,107,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,571,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

