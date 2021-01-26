Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. Silgan also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. 445,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

