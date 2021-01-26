Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

