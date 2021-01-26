Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. Silgan also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 445,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,809. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

