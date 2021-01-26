Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR) traded down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 277,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 178,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$27.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.