Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 75,131 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,120,000 after buying an additional 1,203,489 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

