Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment comprises about 1.3% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 1,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.31.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

