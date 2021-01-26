SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of SJW Group worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

SJW stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

