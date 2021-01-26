Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NYSE:SKX opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

