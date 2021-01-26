SkinCoin (SKIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,754.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,278.32 and approximately $13,754.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.19 or 0.00801836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.05 or 0.04207445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00017450 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

