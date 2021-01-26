Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 117,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

