Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.06-2.06 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.06 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

