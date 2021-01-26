SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,772.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,634.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.