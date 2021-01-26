SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $240,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

