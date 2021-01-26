SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.