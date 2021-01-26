Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $108.11.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,019 shares of company stock worth $5,490,999 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.