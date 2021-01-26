Smartshare (SSP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $186,178.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $723,100.45 and approximately $186,178.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

