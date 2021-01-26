SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $531,720.53 and approximately $15.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

