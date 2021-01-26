SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Day

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $3.94 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.96 or 0.00116848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00128314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00072101 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00284759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037029 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

