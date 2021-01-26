Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Up 5.6%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76. 460,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 390,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 435,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

