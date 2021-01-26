SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $310.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

