SoMee.Social Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $452,202.55 and $15,937.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,995,562 coins. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

