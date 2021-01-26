Somerset Trust Co Makes New $209,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 41.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

NYSE:BC opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

