Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $166.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

