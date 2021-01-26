SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:SCSG remained flat at $$8.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans ; and working capital and lines of credit.

