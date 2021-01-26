Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

