Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 118,112 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,826 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 393,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 304,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,186. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

