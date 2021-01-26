Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $77,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,721 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,589,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.52.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

