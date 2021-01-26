Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 84,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $78.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

