Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGTX opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.