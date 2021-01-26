Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 171,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

