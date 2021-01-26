Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.