Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

