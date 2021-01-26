Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.34

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 67052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$125.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27.

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

