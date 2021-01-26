SparksPay Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $33,931.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006322 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,354,927 coins and its circulating supply is 9,278,138 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

