SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Reaches $33,759.53

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $33,759.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006469 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,359,103 coins and its circulating supply is 9,282,084 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

