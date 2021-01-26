Spartan Protocol Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $14.29 million and $3.17 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00051894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00129724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00282091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00068931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,418,029 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org.

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.