SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,525,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,496,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $88.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.