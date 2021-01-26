SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stake Lessened by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 243,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 345,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.