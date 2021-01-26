SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.64. 274,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

